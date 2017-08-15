C3 Pure Fibre
News

Bryan: ”Two motions make life easier”

August 14, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Fifty homes to help those being assisted by Needs Assessment Unit, it’s one of two proposals being brought to the legislative assembly by MLA Kenneth Bryan, through opposition motions.

Mr. Bryan says he is aiming for the motion to help those registered with the Needs Assessment Unit to find housing easier than before, he says with landlords not wanting to rent to government he is hoping with this motion government will either construct or buy 50 homes to help those in need.

“I want to stress its temporary , it’s not cheap housing, its temporary assistance for housing, until you get yourself back on your feet, you have to go through all the regular protocols where you try to find yourself work, get yourself back on your feet, go back out into the housing market to rent or to buy,” said MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Bryan is bringing another motion, which is seeking to raise the seamen’s monthly stipend of $550 dollars a month to $1,000 dollars.

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

