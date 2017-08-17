Burned dog raises concerns for Humane Society

A medical examination on the dog that suffered burns around its body has left more questions than answers. And now the Humane Society officials say they are unsure whether it was chemical burns or the animal was set on fire.

The dog is on the road to recovery. But how it arrived in that condition has raised concerns and questions from the Humane Society and is now the subject of an RCIPS and Department of Agriculture investigation.

The Humane Society says they realise it is a common misconception that motor oil on an animal will help rid them of parasites.

However Humane Society Director Lesley Walker says that is completely false, “In fact it’s an extremely dangerous and toxic chemical to put on your animal but there is a kind of what I would call an old wives tale, that motor oil will kill fleas and ticks.”

Lesley Walker says the owner has surrendered the dog to the Humane Society and Rufus is safely recovering in a foster home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

