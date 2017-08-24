C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Cancer registry sees increase, but still needs more male registrants

August 23, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society has seen a 50% increase in enrollment from survivors on their cancer registry.

Registrar Amanda Nicholson says the increase will help the society better understand cancer trends and how to approach prevention on island. She points out however that there is a lack of male registrants which is concerning because men are more likely than women to develop cancer.

“We need more men to participate as well if we’re going to understand what cancer trends look like in the male population here. According to the American Cancer Society about 1 out of every 2 men will be diagnosed with cancer and it’s slightly more than 1 out of every 3 women, so we should have a lot more male participation in our registry than we’ve seen so far.” says Ms. Nicholson.

All cancer patients are encouraged to add their information to the registry. Ms. Nicholson stressed that the registration process is simple and all patient records are kept confidential.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: