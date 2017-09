A 23-year-old Bodden Town man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, after crashing into a resident’s yard on Friday.

Police say shortly after 6pm, the driver of a silver Honda Accord lost control of the vehicle, which ended up colliding into a fence and then into a tree on Shamrock Road in Bodden Town. No one was injured, the man is currently on police bail as the investigation continues.

