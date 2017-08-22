C3 Pure Fibre
Caribbean braces for 2018 dengue outbreak

August 21, 2017
Mario Grey
Local health officials said they are taking steps to prepare for a possible dengue fever outbreak, including type three in 2018.

Acting Medical Chief Officer Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has issued a notice about the possible outbreak and he will heading to Puerto Rico for a meeting to discuss the implications for Cayman.

Dr. Williams-Rodriquez said dengue type three is a type of dengue Cayman has never encountered but said we have recorded contractions for types one and two.

The Acting Medical Chief Officer said if type three comes to our shores it could be problematic.

“Usually the outbreak that we have had in the region in the past has been dengue type 1 and type 2 so a lot of people have been in contact and have been immune, as for type 3 we have not been in contact with that so we won’t be immune,” Dr. Williams-Rodriguez explained.

Dr. Williams said Type 3 Dengue is similar to types 1 and 2 but he said the difference includes symptoms of bleeding for those who have already contracted types one and two.

“If a person has already been infected with Dengue type one or two and they get infected with type 3 they have a higher risk of developing complications like hemorrhage- dengue,” Dr. Williams said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

