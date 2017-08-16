C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Drama Society Director speaks about culture budget

August 15, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Budget preparations are underway and one director is hoping the culture ministry gets a financial boost since he says a country’s culture is essential to the identity of its people.

Cayman Drama Society Theatre Manager and Director Paul de Freitas says he feels strongly that culture is a cause worthy of contributing to and he is hoping the new budget will include a contribution to the arts.

“You have to spend money wisely but you have to spend money. You will develop children who are the future leaders of Cayman through the arts. What’s not to like about any of it, it’s probably one of the best investments the government can make.” said Mr. de Freitas.

Mr. de Freitas says art is a melting pot of ideas and the way forward for any country is through that expression and sharing of ideas.

 

Felicia Rankin

