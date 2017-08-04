C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now: Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office

August 4, 2017
Paul Lankford
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with representatives from the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office to talk about trademarks, intellectual property laws and the non-profit organisations law.  

