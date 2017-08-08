Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Chris Saunders MLA for Bodden Town West to talk about motions he will be bringing to the Legislative Assembly regarding Immigration and Labour Reform, Banking Reform, Amend Registered Land Law (2004 Revision) and Healthcare reform.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Chris Saunders
August 8, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Dr. Alexandra Bodden
August 3, 2017
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Ogier Stroke and Stride
August 3, 2017
Cayman Now
Cayman Now July 27th
July 28, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.