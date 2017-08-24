C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Cayman ranked “largely compliant” by int’l tax regulators

August 23, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands was rated as largely compliant within international tax transparency standards by International regulators.

The Global Forum for Transparency which is an extension of the O.E.C.D. released its findings through the Ministry of Financial Services to see how complaint countries are with tax laws.

Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said the last testing standards were even more rigorous than in 2010 and Cayman is ranked amongst Germany, Australia and Qatar as “largely compliant” nations who transfer tax information.

“It definitely demonstrates even in the face of a more rigorous assessment criterium process that the Cayman Islands tested very well and it shows the strength of the relationship with the treaty partners with respect to the exchange of information in the appropriate circumstances,” Minister Rivers said.

She added the country has to issue a report to the Global Forum by June 2018 to give an account on how the country has handled the recommendations made to improve tax transparency.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: