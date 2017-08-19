C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s Carifesta team safe and sound as Tropical Storm Harvey passes by

August 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Cayman’s 41 members strong contingent is safe and secure in Barbados.
We caught up with the team today (18 August) and apart from being a little bummed out over the postponement of Carifesta showcase opening ceremony they are in good spirits.
Tropical storm Harvey dumped heavy rains over several parts in Barbados overnight and Friday prompting the postponement of the opening ceremony for Carifesta XIII showcase.
“We still do not know when it is going to be. We are expecting it will be tomorrow (19 August) instead.”

That’s Cayman National Cultural Foundation Artistic Director Henry Muttoo. He said the team was put on alert Thursday (17 August) when tropical storm Harvey was projected to hit Barbados.

“Barbadians have to take care of their society, they know exactly what these things bring so we just have to go with what they say we must do and follow instructions,” Mr Muttoo said.

He said Thursday night (17 August) the remainder of Cayman’s 41 member contingent landed in Barbados. While there was some severe weather, among them was dance co-ordinator Melisha McField.

“With the tropical storm and that little scare that we had it was some turbulence. But it was a good flight despite of that,” Ms McField said.

The Cayman team is expected to perform multiple times during the showcase displaying Cayman’s many talents and now that the all clear was given earlier today (18 August) theatre performer Aidan Watler said they are ready to hit the stage.

“Bring what Cayman has to show the world and to our Caribbean community is very exciting and I feel very privileged and very honoured,” Mr Watler said.

The contingent, which also includes the Swanky Kitchen band, returns home at month’s end.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

