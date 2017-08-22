Cayman’s eclipse obscured by cloud cover

Sky-gazers hopes of getting a glimpse of this afternoon’s partial solar eclipse were dashed, as cloud cover – the remnants of tropical storm Harvey – blanketed Cayman’s skies.

The cloud cover was definitely a disappointment this afternoon at UCCI where Dr. William Hrudey had his powerful solar telescopes all ready to go for the partial eclipse.

If you’ve been watching the weather lately, the remnants of tropical storm Harvey have been on track to impact Monday’s eclipse for several days now, so this is hardly a surprise.

Dr. Hrudey told Cayman 27 he knew cloud cover was a distinct possibility, so would-be skygazers were treated to “plan B.”

While science is getting pretty good at predicting where and when solar eclipses will occur, predicting the weather is another story entirely.

“Wouldn’t you know that the one day this week that we would like to have perfectly clear skies, clouds,” said Dr. Hrudey.

The UCCI Observatory Director told Cayman 27 he blames the remnants of tropical storm Harvey for blocking out what would have been a 55% partial eclipse.

But local sky-gazers Monday were forced to settle for the next best thing, live streaming feeds from total eclipse viewing sites in the United States.

“It’s like going to a football game, or watching it on TV,” quipped Dr. Hrudey. “On TV you get replays you can have zoomed in effects, it’s a little different from standing there trying to see someone at the other end of the field.”

The clouds failed to dampen spirits among the youth, enthusiastic to see the spectacle.

“I’m excited to see it because it’s a really rare view and it looks really pretty,” said Daniel Cooper.

“It’s my first time here so I’d like to see what it looks like,” said Tucker Vandenbrook.

Some, chagrined they wouldn’t be able to use their specially designed eclipse viewing glasses.

“If you look at them just plain you can’t see anything,” said Rayne Euvrard.

And while Dr. Hrudey said he’s disappointed the clouds have spoiled this year’s partial eclipse, there’s always another one on the horizon and for 2017, he’s already got his eye on the forecast.

“The next eclipse that we are going to see here is on September 23, 2071,” said Mr. Hrudey. “That’s going to be almost a total, it’s just going to go right over the island, and it will rain, of course.”

As the weatherman, Joe Avary is already putting in special requests for clear skies during the 2071 eclipse.

If that eclipse generates the same kind of hype as we saw in the States for this year’s eclipse, you might want to book your stay-cation early.

