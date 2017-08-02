Charity law implemented

Government’s new non-profit law takes effect today.

It aims to more transparency when it comes to who gives donations to non-profits, and how the money is spent.

Before, there was no legislation for charities and non profits to register or keep records.

With this new law, NPO’s will have to register their entity, submit records of money donated and where it will be going, a change Youth Anti-Crime Trusts’s Michael Myles says was long overdue.

“So I like that, I like where we can now register and people can actually get a list and see what charities do, I think what we now need is to figure out what everybody does and partner a little bit more,” said Youth Act’s Co-Chair, Michael Myles.

Later this month the Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs will be hosting seminars for non-profits to learn about the bill and the changes, for more information:

As part of its public education campaign for the NPO law, the Ministry of Financial Services is continuing its one-hour information sessions. For the month of August, these sessions will be held in room 1038 of the Government Administration Building.

Date

Time

Wednesday, 9-Aug-17

2-3pm

Monday, 14-Aug-17

10:30am-noon

Wednesday, 23-Aug-17

10-11am

Tuesday, 29-Aug-17

2-3pm

