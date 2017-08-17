Chasing your dreams, even if they are out of this world

One man who says he was inspired to be an astronaut during his time in Cayman, while his father was head of the astronomy society here, is now chasing his dream, on TV.

32 year old James Hedger has been selected to compete against 11 others on the BBC show, “Astronauts, Do you have what it takes?”. For a chance to be an astronaut.

It’s a reality show, about finding someone with the skills to go to outer-space, it’s a dream that Mr. Hedger had and he is encouraging all young people to follow their dreams, even if they are out of this world.

“If it is their passion to really go for it, do what they can do to try and make it possible, but don’t let it over consume and make it their only goal, make it a dream and something they can work towards and if any opportunity becomes available to take them one-step closer to achieving that dream then to follow it,” said Reality show contestant, James Hedger.

The show can be found on BBC Two , http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p05cgnt1

