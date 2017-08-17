C3 Pure Fibre
CITA meets with police to tackle crime

August 16, 2017
Mario Grey
The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) are making plans to increase police presence in high traffic areas following a series of tourist related and other crimes.

CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick assures the initiatives are not just to protect visitors but everyone in Cayman.

Tourism Minister the Hon. Moses Moses Kirkconnell agreed with Mrs. Leacock-Broderick that the crime initiative was for both locals and tourists and said the government is engaging more resources to police to handle the issue.

“Anytime you have a robbery or a burglary whether it’s a tourist or someone in our community it’s a very unfortunate experience. If you look at what we’re doing holistically with the police department and increasing their budget and increasing the way they fight crime, you’ll see there is a major initiative from this government to move forward,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

Recently CITA met with the police to figure out if plainclothes or uniformed police personnel will be dispatched to certain areas on island to combat crime.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

