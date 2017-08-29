C3 Pure Fibre
News

Community Rehabilitation Director urging public support

August 28, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Two million dollars is the personnel budget given to the Department of Community Rehabilitation and  Director Teresa Echenique said public support is still needed to help those in recovery.

Ms. Echenique said football coupled with drug rehabilitation at  the annual Legends Football game is an underrated mechanism leading to recovery.

However Ms. Echenique said funding has never been a major issue for her department but she is calling for a holistic approach from all stakeholders including the community.

“That continual support and funding from the government will be imperative but again the government can’t do it on their own and that’s why the community is so important, that we encourage persons in the community to also contribute in addition to what the government is doing,” Mrs. Echenique explained.

Ms. Echenique said from a rehabilitative stand-point her department receives “good funding” and support from the government and said people can offer up their time or money to assist with community rehabilitation.

