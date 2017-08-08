C3 Pure Fibre
Conolly wants healthy meals in schools

August 7, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Education Councillor Barbara Conolly said she will be pushing for healthier meals on school menus to help combat obesity and other lifestyle diseases among Cayman’s children.

The George Town South MLA said she also wants to educate the public on healthy eating but her focus will be beginning with the schools to cut out sugar drinks and offer healthier food options and she won’t stop there.

“I want to be able to bring even into the schools, healthy menus for our kids and just overall just teach our kids in terms of more discipline in terms of even the way they dress the way they take care of themselves,” Mrs. Conolly said.

Mrs. Conolly said apart from parenting there are other elements equally as important to a child’s success and eating healthy is one of them.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

