Conolly wants healthy meals in schools

Education Councillor Barbara Conolly said she will be pushing for healthier meals on school menus to help combat obesity and other lifestyle diseases among Cayman’s children.

The George Town South MLA said she also wants to educate the public on healthy eating but her focus will be beginning with the schools to cut out sugar drinks and offer healthier food options and she won’t stop there.

“I want to be able to bring even into the schools, healthy menus for our kids and just overall just teach our kids in terms of more discipline in terms of even the way they dress the way they take care of themselves,” Mrs. Conolly said.

Mrs. Conolly said apart from parenting there are other elements equally as important to a child’s success and eating healthy is one of them.

