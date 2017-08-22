C3 Pure Fibre
Construction creates traffic woes at airport

August 21, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Road closures along the Owen Roberts International Airport created chaos for some drivers Monday morning (21 Aug).

The closures were implemented to facilitate construction work which began as part of the airport expansion project.

The service road and existing short-term parking exit will be closed temporarily and motorists in this area will only be able to exit the terminal from the short-term parking East Lane located opposite to the arrivals.

One taxi-operator Rodgers Allie said traffic should have been separated in departure and arrival lines.

“I don’t know the road plan but if they don’t put arrival as arrival one road leading to arrival and a separate road for departure it’s going it’s gonna make no sense it’s gonna be chaos,” Mr. Allie said.

The construction work in the Short-Term parking area is expected to be completed in early October.

 

 

 

 

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

