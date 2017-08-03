Cooking up something good, four young chefs head to Barbados for Regional cooking competition

Four young aspiring chefs are heading to Barbados at the end of the month to compete in a regional cooking competition and they encouraging fellow young people to make good use of their time.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter brings us the “Team Cayman” story.

From a young age, these four chefs knew they wanted to be chefs, for 15 year old Bradley McLaughlin, competing on a regional level is a dream come true.

“From since I was a young age, I always dreamt about competiting nationally around the world and this is the first step to getting towards that,” said 15 year old Bradley McLaughlin, an aspiring chef.

But while these young Caymanians have dedicated time and energy into their craft for years and are seeing the rewards, they say they see people in the same age group wasting their youth and they’re hoping they change their ways.

“You know just being idle, like pelting rocks at cars and cussing out people and ding dong ditch and stuff like that , I don’t find fun in that,” said Bradley McLaughlin.

The group, calling themselves Team Cayman, say they believe everyone has a talent it just needs to be discovered and supported, but more than that, its up to the individual to harness that gift.

“I just want to encourage them to find something that they like and do it and that keeps you out of trouble, you doing it everyday, you have no time for trouble , you be busy making money and you’ll be good to go,” said Chef, Bradley McLaughlin

Team Cayman member Tarec Francis says they have been in cooking tournaments here and he’s looking forward to Barbados.

“I always wanted to be a chef from when I was small and we like won the National Cook Champion and we are the champions of Bodden Town, so that kind of motivates me,” said 15 year old Tarec Francis from Team Cayman.

For Team Cayman, entering this upcoming competition shows them how hard work pays off, for 13 year old Ayanna Davis-Eden, she believes she has a future in food.

“I’ve competed in a number of different competitions, I’m competing on a regional level and I feel like this is just going to help me get far into the culinary career,” said Ayanna Davis-Eden.

The team has been practising two times a week for months in preparation for the regional competition.

This Saturday there is an ongoing fundraiser hosted by Team Cayman from 6 am at the Farmers Market at the cricket grounds to help them raise funds to go Barbados .

