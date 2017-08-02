C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Cop shoots pit bull after attack

August 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say an armed officer shot a pit bull in West Bay over the weekend.

According to a police statement, the animal attacked the officer during a warrant operation Saturday (29 July) in the Boatswain’s Bay area.
The officer escaped without injury.

Police say three unleashed pit bulls aggressively charged at the officer. They called out to the dog’s owner to call off the animals and he did not respond. One of the dogs jumped on the officer’s leg, while the other two continued towards him. The officer fired a shot injuring one of the dogs in the leg.

The discharge of the firearm is under investigation, as is police procedure.
The incident is also being investigated for breaches of Animal Law, in particular having a dog dangerously out of control.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

