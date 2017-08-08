CPA says public must engage in LA sessions

Secretary General for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (C.P.A.) Akbar Khan said the Cayman Islands and the region must do their part to keep the public engaged in parliamentary proceedings.

Mr. Khan said a big part of democracy includes allowing the public to have input on policy decisions through councils or opportunities to visit live seatings of the LA sessions.

“Other areas for example may include the opportunity for young people through youth councils or other mechanisms to comment on policy initiatives so that their views are heard through those processes opening the doors to parliament and inviting people to come and see proceedings to talk about the roles of parliamentarians,” Mr. Khan said.

The CPA’s Secretary General said live LA broadcasts should continue as it educates the public on the roles of different positions in the LA such as the Clerk and the Speaker.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

