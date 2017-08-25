Cricket: Cayman has ‘come together as a partnership’ ahead of Division Five tournament

Just days away from their departure for the ICC World Cricket League Division Five Tournament, Technical Director Peter Anderson says his team will be prepared when they step on the field 3rd September in Benoni, South Africa against Qatar in the opening game.

“What I’m happy about is a lot of guys are stepping up and working as a team, and we gotta do everything as a partnership.”

Anderson made seven changes before opening training camp 24 July, but Cayman will lean on their strengths: bowling.

“We’ve got Ryan Bovell coming back from the States. He has been performing well. Troy Taylor is back on the national team. He is a very handy cricketer, we’ll go with four seamers.”

Cayman will play in Group A consisting of Qatar, Italy and Guernsey. Anderson says don’t let the division fool you: there will be talented players on every squad.

“They’ll have first class players there, everyone thinks associated countries, but you’ll get the odd test player or former test player and first class cricketers.”

This marks Cayman’s most important International tournament since dropping out of the ICC World Cricket League competition in 2015. Cayman had previously beaten Argentina to return to the ICC in February with a 3-game sweep.

