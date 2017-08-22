Cut fibre optic causes wide-network outage

A cut in a fibre optic line triggered a government wide network outage Monday (21 Aug) which impacted all departments from immigration to the R.C.I.P.S.

A government press release sent to Cayman 27 late this afternoon said the outage resulted from the government’s fibre line being cut during excavation work by C.U.C. on Sunday (20 Aug).

According to the statement all services were restored by noon.

The Immigration Department issued a notice this morning expressing challenges with its network saying it can only offer limited services which impacted a number of customers.

“Well I just come to the Immigration Department this morning to renew a permit and the system is down and we do not know what time so we have to wait until the system is up again,” Customer Martha Binns said.

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority said it was also impacted by the network system failure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

