DataLink takes OfReg to court

August 31, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

CUC subsidiary DataLink takes legal action against the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), according to documents filed earlier this month in Grand Court.

DataLink filed an application for leave to apply for judicial review of a decision OfReg made last month. The decision determined some of the fees DataLink charges local information and communication technology companies to use their poles are illegal.

DataLink wants the court to quash that decision and for OfReg to cover costs. A statement of facts and grounds was not available in the court file as it was filed separately, according to a civil registry employee.

DataLink spokesperson Sacha Tibbetts tells Cayman 27 the filing has all the details and DataLink “has nothing further to add at this time.”

OfReg Deputy CEO Alee Fa’amoe tells Cayman 27 it would be inappropriate for OfReg to comment on the matter as it is now before the courts.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

