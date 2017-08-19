David Bodden, man arrested in a 2015 wounding in George Town, clears his name

In June 2015, David Bodden was sentenced to jail for wounding a man in George Town, which he says was in self defense. Today, Mr. Bodden is out of jail and looking for job to continue supporting his family, but it has been challenging. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has the report.

For the two weeks and five days David Bodden has been out of jail and he’s been on the hunt for a job to get back on his feet.

“I have six kids, I was doing very well a few years ago before I got in this trouble,” said former inmate David Bodden, who was sent to jail for a wounding that took place in June 2015 on Fort Street.

Mr. Bodden was sentenced to three years for slashing a man’s throat, an act he says he committed in self defense, he was released early for good behaviour and he wants a chance to get back on track, but he said his name was tarnished.

“They say I’m a throat slasher, they don’t know who I am, they only see me on tv, but the people that really know me, they know me as David Bodden, aka bald head, he doesn’t pick trouble with anyone,” said Mr. Bodden.

He says his troubles began when he gave a witness statement in the murder trial of Solomon Webster, he said death threats were made against him.

“I wanted to preserve my life, I wanted that more than anything else in the world, preserve my life, cause you’re not going to just come and take my life like that,” said Mr. Bodden.

And it was during one afternoon in 2015, Mr. Bodden says he faced a man threatening him and took action to protect himself.

“They class me as a murderer now, not because he didn’t die, but they sayin’ if the police didn’t save his life, he would have been dead,” said Mr. Bodden

He says he hopes the reputation he has been given due to the scenario won’t effect him getting a job.

“I’m not murderer, I’m a father, I’m a friend, I’m a lover, I’m not a murderer,” said Mr. Bodden.

Mr. Bodden says he is waiting patiently for calls back for jobs he has applied for and hopes his past does not impact his present.

Mr. Bodden says Cayman needs better witness protection and he hopes a better system will be implemented.

