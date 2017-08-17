Deputy Premier on death of visitor

Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says there is an on-going discussion on what can be done to improve water safety in Cayman. This follows Monday’s water related death.

On Monday a 70-year old visitor from the US who came to Cayman on a cruise ship, drowned while snorkeling at Coral Gardens, boaters tried to resuscitate her, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell expressed his sympathies following the tragedy.

“Anytime somebody passes away in our waters its extremely unfortunate, we’re very sorry to hear that and I really don’t know much more other than that at this point. There is still obviously more information to get,” said Deputy Premier, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell.

Police are yet to release the woman’s identity. They are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

