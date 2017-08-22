C3 Pure Fibre
Crime Environment News

DOE thwarts poaching, three suspects flee in pickup

August 21, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A trio of would-be turtle poachers were thwarted by Department of Environment (DOE) conservation officers over the weekend in West Bay.

It was a lucky break for this large female sea turtle, who was on her back, all tied up and ready to be loaded into a pickup truck. According to one DOE conservation officer’s account, that’s when another conservation officer burst on the scene startling the men, who fled in a small gold-coloured truck.

The turtle was freed from her bindings and released back into the water.

If you see poaching, report it. You can reach the DOE’s chief conservation officer at 916-4271, or just call 911.

Poachers face up to a $500,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

