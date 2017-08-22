DOE thwarts poaching, three suspects flee in pickup

A trio of would-be turtle poachers were thwarted by Department of Environment (DOE) conservation officers over the weekend in West Bay.

It was a lucky break for this large female sea turtle, who was on her back, all tied up and ready to be loaded into a pickup truck. According to one DOE conservation officer’s account, that’s when another conservation officer burst on the scene startling the men, who fled in a small gold-coloured truck.

The turtle was freed from her bindings and released back into the water.

If you see poaching, report it. You can reach the DOE’s chief conservation officer at 916-4271, or just call 911.

Poachers face up to a $500,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

