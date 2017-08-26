C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Culture Environment News

DOE warns of fines, jail time for black-market turtle meat

August 25, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Got a taste for turtle meat? The Department of Environment (DOE) told Cayman 27 those caught with black-market turtle can face fines and even jail time.

DOE Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr said those who buy illegally-taken turtle meat are subject to the same penalties as those who drag turtles off the beach for slaughter. He said demand from the black market is a big incentive driving poachers.

“People know when certain people come to the back door with the old plastic bag just for the roughly cut up meat, they know where it’s coming from, and unfortunately there’s a lot of people out there who do buy it,” said Mr. Orr.

Under the National Conservation Law, illegal take is punishable with up to a $5,000 fine and four years behind bars.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: