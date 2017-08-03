Dog shot by police yet to see vet

The pit bull reportedly shot by police over the weekend is yet to be treated by a vet according to the Humane Society.

On Saturday (29 July) a police officer shot the dog after it attacked officers during a warrant operation in West Bay.

Humane Society Shelter Manager Jason Jairam said he reached out to local clinics including island vet, the veterinary clinic and the Cayman Islands Animal Hospital to find out if they treated the dog and they all said they had not.

Mr. Jairam said he does not know what condition the animal is in since police did not alert the society or any of the other clinics about the dog being shot. “We checked with the three vets on Island and the dog was never seen and today is Wednesday just imagine that was Saturday, it’s almost a week so yeah we just want the dog to have some medical assistance at least so it can be relieved of the pain or if he needs surgery,” Mr. Jairam stated.

Mr. Jairam is urging the dog’s owner to call the Humane Society and they will pick up the dog for treatment. The police also said they urged a relative of the owner to get the dog treated and police said the relative confirmed the dog’s injuries are non- life threatening.

