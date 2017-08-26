Dog that suffered burns is up for adoption soon

A dog treated at the Humane Society earlier this month with chemical burns on its body continues to recover.

Rufus who was surrendered by his owner is receiving medical treatment for his healing wounds.

Despite his ordeal Humane Society Director Lesley Walker says the dog is happy and seems to not have been affected by the unfortunate experience.

“Rufus is doing really well. His skin is healing up nicely, he’s a very sweet, gentle dog. he doesn’t seem to have suffered any other ill affects.” says Ms. Walker

Rufus will be available for adoption in two to three weeks.

