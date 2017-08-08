C3 Pure Fibre
Domestic Violence program to take place in Cayman Brac

August 7, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Family Resource Centre’s Domestic Violence Intervention training program heads to the Sister Island Cayman Brac this month. Professionals will be educating victims and their families on dealing with abusive relationships.

Program facilitator Miles Ruby says on average a person endures physical abuse up to 33 times before they report it and will make 7 to 8 attempts to leave before doing so for good. But she hopes with the training people will be able to identify the signs so they can remove themselves from toxic situations.

“Domestic violence isn’t just physical, it’s emotional, it’s mental, it’s psychological, financial, sexual and they learn what is a healthy relationship versus an unhealthy relationship. We need to empower them and give them the choices and the options so that they can move forward when they’re ready.” said Ms. Ruby.

The program takes place 29th to 31st August.

