Dr. Lockhart speaks about mental illness in Cayman

Roughly 4,000 people on island are suffering from varying degrees of mental illness, according to Psychologist Dr. Marc Lockhart. He says it’s impacting Cayman in many ways, including crime.

Dr. Lockhart says at least 30% of people committing crimes on island are suffering from some form of mental illness. He says that mental illness needs attention.

“We are seeing it all around us, in the crime statistics, in the homelessness statistics, in some of the news stories that we’re seeing. Mental illness is in the background, so treating and addressing it will affect and impact our society positively in many different ways.” said Dr. Lockhart.

He went on to say that a way to identify an issue in yourself or others is to look out for changes in your routine. If you become irritable, experience mood swings, have intrusive obsessive thoughts, lose the ability to focus just to name a few.

Dr. Lockhart says the stigma of mental illness still continues and no one wants to admit that they may be losing the ability to control their choices or their minds.

