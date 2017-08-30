East Enders want bathrooms at Football Field

The Donovan Rankine Playing Field in East End continues to be the venue of choice for events in that community. However residents said it’s time for upgrades at the grounds.

The calls came from those attending the Legends Football event Sunday (27 Aug) as last year the Sports Ministry vowed $5.5M to revamp facilities on island.

The fixtures at the facility are yet to be revitalised and East End native Graham Rankin said he has reached out to those in charge.

“This is one of the best fields in Cayman and it’s grass, it’s not artificial right but if you look around you’ll see that there’s no bathrooms and that’s one of the main things,” Mr. Rankin said.

East End M.L.A Arden McLean said just recently he once again pointed out to cabinet that the community needs the facilities.

We reached out to the Sports Ministry for an update on when the upgrades can be expected. We did not receive a response by airtime.

