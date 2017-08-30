East Enders want bathrooms at Football Field

C3 Pure Fibre
August 30, 2017
Mario Grey
The Donovan Rankine Playing Field in East End continues to be the venue of choice for events in that community. However residents said it’s time for upgrades at the grounds.

The calls came from those attending the Legends Football event Sunday (27 Aug) as last year the Sports Ministry vowed $5.5M to revamp facilities on island.

The fixtures at the facility are yet to be revitalised and East End native Graham Rankin said he has reached out to those in charge.

“This is one of the best fields in Cayman and it’s grass, it’s not artificial right but if you look around you’ll see that there’s no bathrooms and that’s one of the main things,” Mr. Rankin said.

East End M.L.A Arden McLean said just recently he once again pointed out to cabinet that the community needs the facilities.

We reached out to the Sports Ministry for an update on when the upgrades can be expected. We did not receive a response by airtime.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

