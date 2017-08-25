C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Education Department targeting year 1’s literacy

August 24, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Acting Education Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith said 12% of year one students are not reading at the required level.

Ms. Monteith said the Education Ministry has hired two new reading specialists to help students with a new reading interventions called tier 3 or “Reading Recovery”.

She adds the new literacy specialists will join reading coaches in classrooms to help those students who were on the other end of the spectrum.

“About 88% of our Year 1 students being on level and people would say what happen to the other 12, so the 12% will be those students that will be picked up by these reading specialists so that’s adding another layer,” Ms. Monteith explained.

Ms. Monteith said research has proven if interventions are carried out at the primary level this gives students a greater chance at higher performances in high school.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: