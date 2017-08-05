C3 Pure Fibre
News

Enhanced driving for Emergancy services

August 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
Four fire fighters and three police officers are now internationally certified safe driving responders and plans in are in the works to certify more officers.

Today the officers received their diplomas from internationally accredited company, Emergency Response Driver Training.
As part of their training officers went through different emergency scenarios, they also sat written exams. The aim of the training is to increase the ability of safe driving within emergency services.

“The benefits of the training are to change attitudes, behaviour, improve road safety, its for quality assurance , so these gentlemen who have passed the diplomas will all be required to be re-assessed in three years,” said Emergency Response Driver Training Managing Director, Stephen Milton.

The diplomas are accredited by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents based in the United Kingdom.

