Ennis: Pan-handler incident reflects social breakdown

August 9, 2017
Mario Grey
Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis said Tuesday’s (08 Aug) stabbing of a man who refused to pay a pan-handler shows a breakdown in Caymanian society and said all should take note of what is happening.

“Whether its the government, the police, the key stakeholders that this gradual social break down, accepting things as the new norm, the new normal and if we keep doing that you’ll see a gradual chip away of the things that make the society different and distinguish it from other societies,” Deputy Commissioner Ennis said.

In Tuesday’s incident police said the victim pushed the panhandler away after he persisted begging for money.

He then stabbed the victim in the chest with an object and ran away and police said he’s still on the run.

The R.C.I.P.S said the victim is a resident on island and not a tourist who has since been released from hospital.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

