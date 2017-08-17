Errington Webster sentencing for indecent assault delayed

Former political hopeful Errington Webster will have to wait a little longer for his sentence for four charges. Including the indecent assault of a teenage girl.

Today Mr. Webster was expected to be sentenced in Grand Court. However the sentencing was instead postponed to next week. The ex firefighter was found guilty in June of all four counts of indecent assault and gross indecency of a 13 year old girl.

During the trial hundreds of messages sent between the minor and Mr. Webster and an explicit video was laid in court as evidence.

Mr. Webster insisted he was innocent throughout the trial.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

