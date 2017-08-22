C3 Pure Fibre
Fire services review underway; CI$65, 000 price tag

August 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government’s ongoing review of the Cayman Islands Fire Services has a CI $65,000 price tag. That’s how much consultants PriceWaterhouseCoopers is being paid to carry out the organisational review of the Fire Services.

According to a Government Information Services spokesperson, the review, which was made public last week, began in June and is expected to be concluded in October.

It will deliver a strategic plan and policy direction indicating what resources are needed to take the Services forward.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

