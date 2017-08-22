Football: Few show for CONCACAF training

C3 Pure Fibre
August 21, 2017
Jordan Armenise
A total of 10 CIFA members attended this weekend’s CONCACAF training lead by Educational Instructor Marco Santillan, focusing on the principles of physical preparation in football. Santillan says it’s a missed opportunity for football leadership in Cayman who chose to skip it.

“I think they’re missing the opportunity to learn something valuable for them and for the kids on the island.”

The training featured benefits and examples of effective age specific programming and fitness that can primarily be used by a coach or team fitness trainer. Cayman Athletic FC’s Gillie Seymour says the concepts were useful and clear.

“One of the things I learned is that the exercises by the fitness trainer can be specific to what the coach wants to work on in his practice. If the session is about defending, the trainer can prepare the defenders for what they do in a game.”

CIFA President Lee Ramoon says the training was helpful and plans to make it a permanent fixture for league leaders.

“We had persons 20 signed up but only 10 attend. Next time we will make it mandatory for all youth and person’s responsible for youth teams.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

