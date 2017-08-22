Football: Under-15’s go undefeated at CONCACAF Championships

Cayman’s Under-15’s went undefeated at last week CONCACAF Championships tournament in Bradenton, Florida defeating Aruba (3-2), Bonaire (3-1), Saint Martin (4-0) and Antigua and Barbuda (2-0). Head Coach Bruce Sigsworth says it was team effort top to bottom.

“With the staff in place, Ian Lindo, Serge Sandy and their knowledgeable experience, Neil Murray as a past national team player, the boys were prepared and in a position to do well, and they did.”

Sigsworth says the four games abroad allowed multiple players to step up, leaving the coaching staff impressed across the board.

” I don’t think there were many surprises but in goal, Theo Whiteside performed well. Our back two of Tommy Kehoe and Luke Byles performed well. In midfield, Micah O’Garro performed well in a new role. Barry Dre-Tibbetts marshaled the middle of the field. Goals up front came from multiple players, Gunnar, Jonah, Corey, Jamai, and different types of goals, which was good.”

It was a busy season for Cayman’s Under 15’s especially in Cayman where international competition and domestic play helped prepare the team leading up to the tournament.

“The Cayman Invitational helped, bringing the Jamaican international team helped, the local camp with our private companies sponsoring that, helped immensely. With those three things in addition to all else we did, really prepared the boys for a good showing.”

Sigsworth says the tournament was developmental in nature, completing the 15’s international competition for the year, allowing his staff to regroup and prepare for the 2018.

“Next for the team is preparation for Under-17 World Cup qualifiers, which takes place at around this time next year. So we take a little break, we design a program and go hard. We bring everybody back in, and go from there.”

