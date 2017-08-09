Friend of missing boaters reacts to new information

A fisherman and friend of Edward Hendricks-Hydes reacts today to news that the man survived more than a month stranded at sea.

We are joined in studio by Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter, who caught up with Abraham Oakley, who also spoke with us about Chadwick Bodden, assumed lost at sea.

I met Mr. Oakley in the beginning of July when the pair had just been reported missing, as a fellow fisherman who himself has run into trouble at sea, he says he knows how improbable an ending this is.

Fisherman Abraham Oakley has spent many years on the the water and knows what Edward Hendricks-Hydes and Chadwick Bodden would have faced in the five weeks they were stranded at sea.

“Everyone was saying like, the boat turned over and these guys are gone , you see, God didn’t turn the boat over,” said friend of the two boaters, Abraham Oakley.

Their boat was found adrift last week by Mexican fishermen. Mr. Hendricks-Hydes still alive.

“So this guy had to have some faith out there, serious faith because the only thing around him to drink was salt water,” said Abraham Oakley.

Mr. Bodden, is still reported as missing by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

“He was a cool going guy (Chadwick Bodden) , my condolences to him,” said Abraham Oakley.

For Mr. Oakley, he says people underestimate the might of the ocean.

“Nobody is stronger than the sea , the sea is more stronger than us, the sea can destroy us,” said Mr. Oakley.

And encourages boaters to carry more supplies that will help, should they be faced with an emergency.

“You go out there with a spare engine , so that you can put that on in case the next one fails,” said Mr. Oakley.

End of the day, Mr. Oakley just wants to be reunited with his friend. Police Monday would not confirm the whereabouts of Mr. Hendricks-Hydes.

“Matter of fact I want to see him right now, but I don’t know when they are going to get him back down here because he all the way up in Mexico, you know what I mean?” said Mr. Oakley.

The Hyde family is asking for minimal disturbances, as Mr. Edward recovers.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, investigators traveled to Mexico to confirm reports he was found alive and conduct further inquiries.

They say they continue to look into what happened.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

