Golf: Cayman finishes 3rd at Caribbean Championships

August 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman finished 3rd overall at the 2017 Caribbean Amateur Championships, playing at the Casa Del Campo in the Dominican Republic. Thirteen year-old Justin Hastings, the youngest player at the tournament lead Cayman on the individual scorecard, shootings 12-over par to place 8th.

CIGA President Paul Woodhouse had this to say about the team’s performance:

“An excellent final day for the Cayman men’s team, securing 3rd place in the tournament overall – this is by some margin our best ever performance away from home soil (placed 2nd in Cayman in 2008). The team scores counting today were 73, 74, 74, 74.

Conditions today were windy from the beginning with softer greens from overnight rain.

13 year old Justin (73) – the youngest player in these Championships – capped off an amazing Hoerman Cup debut with more steady golf to shoot his lowest round of the week. Payten (74) got off to a fast start and kept the round going steady to finish with a solid score. Andrew (74) played solidly and kept grinding to the finish line. 14 year old Aaron (74) battled superbly after being 3 over par through 3 holes to finish the round 3 over par.

The team are all happy with the final result after a good performance by all. It’s a long, high pressured week of golf, extremely demanding both physically and mentally and it’s very easy to lose focus or get down on yourself. Special thanks go to Erick Fowler, Team Coach and Director of Gold at NSGC) for his invaluable role in keeping spirits and morale up and working with everyone to make this one of the best week’s ever in Cayman golf history.”

Final results:
8th Justin Hastings +12
14th Michael Wight +18
15th Aaron Jarvis +19
20th Andrew Jarvis +20
21st Payten Wight +21
27th Brian Ross +26
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

