Golf: Hastings just ‘plays his game’ as strong season continues

August 9, 2017
Jordan Armenise
It’s been a solid 2017 season for 13-year old Justin Hastings, but the younger golfer still has more to accomplish before this calendar year ends. The multi-sport Caymanian recently returned from the Caribbean Amateur Championships, finishing 8th overall as the youngest competitor in the entire tournament. Hastings says age and experience are forgotten when he steps to the greens.

“You have to forget all of that, and just play your game, and that’s what I did at (the Caribbean Championships).

Hastings finished 2nd overall at the Caribbean Junior Championships earlier in the summer, travelling to the IMG Academy World Championships shortly thereafter where he finished 34th. While most golfers will be winding down their season, Hastings has two more tournaments in his sights. Hastings won the IMG Junior Tournament (ages 11-14) in March to gain entry.

“I will be going to the Doral Tournament in Miami and then to Sarasota before then, so I have two tournaments left for the year.”

Last year, Hastings placed 11th at the Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic in a competitive 66 player field.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

