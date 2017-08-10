Golf: Hastings just ‘plays his game’ as strong season continues

It’s been a solid 2017 season for 13-year old Justin Hastings, but the younger golfer still has more to accomplish before this calendar year ends. The multi-sport Caymanian recently returned from the Caribbean Amateur Championships, finishing 8th overall as the youngest competitor in the entire tournament. Hastings says age and experience are forgotten when he steps to the greens.

“You have to forget all of that, and just play your game, and that’s what I did at (the Caribbean Championships).

Hastings finished 2nd overall at the Caribbean Junior Championships earlier in the summer, travelling to the IMG Academy World Championships shortly thereafter where he finished 34th. While most golfers will be winding down their season, Hastings has two more tournaments in his sights. Hastings won the IMG Junior Tournament (ages 11-14) in March to gain entry.

“I will be going to the Doral Tournament in Miami and then to Sarasota before then, so I have two tournaments left for the year.”

Last year, Hastings placed 11th at the Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic in a competitive 66 player field.

