C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Golf: Hastings still 9th after two rounds, Cayman 3rd overall

August 2, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Justin Hastings sits in 9th after two rounds, shooting 74 for the second consecutive day. Aaron Jarvis improved by three strokes shooting 75 on the round to finish tied for 19th overall at 11 over par. Michael Wight shot 74 on the day and sits tied for 19th with Jarvis. Brian Ross sits in 26th overall, shooting 77th on the day. Payten Wight had a tough go in round two shooting 81.

T 9th Justin Hastings  +6
T 19th Aaron Jarvis    +11
T 19th Michael Wight +11
T 26th Brian Ross      +15
T 25th Payten Wight +15
 
Cayman sits in 3rd overall by country.
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: