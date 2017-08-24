Government promises ‘no new fees’ in strategic policy statement

No new fees, no new borrowing. Those are two of three guiding principles for the government of national unity’s strategic policy statement as outlined today in the legislative assembly.

The s-p-s reveals government’s legislative priorities. It contains eight strategic objectives, and kicks off the budget process for the next two-year period.

The first sitting of the first session of the 2017/2018 LA opened with finance minister Roy McTaggart laying the strategic policy statement on the table…

He outlined the guiding principles of the SPS: to generate operating surpluses in each budget year without adding fees and without any additional borrowing.

Next, premier Alden McLaughlin detailed what eight strategic objectives: the economy, employment, education, crime and safety, health care, support for the vulnerable, the environment, and government accountability.

The premier vowed to “leave it all on the field” in what he says will be his final term.

“This is a time of real opportunity for the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

“In our three small islands, unless we secure economic growth, we have no chance of achieving anything else,” said Mr. McLaughlin

Topping the list of objectives: the economy.

Defending the financial services sector, building on tourism growth, delivering on infrastructure projects like the integrated solid waste management system, the Owen Roberts International Airport renovations, and the controversial cruise berthing facility.

The Premier said a tender issue date for the port is now expected by the end of September.

“We will review the minimum wage to make sure it is keeping pace with inflation,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The premier announced benefit increases for the elderly and the disabled, with benefits growing incrementally from the current rate of $550 a month to $750 dollars a month by January of 2019.

Some civil service pensioners with more than ten years of service will be eligible for a supplemental stipend as well.

“We are committed to providing a substantial number of new officers, 75 over the next three years,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The premier’s plans for crime and safety includes the creation of a coast guard unit, and a Police Authority. Mr. McLaughlin said government is looking into a new police headquarters in George Town, a new police station in West Bay, planning for a new courthouse facility, and possibly a new prison.

There is one caveat to note in the “no new borrowing” principle referred to a little earlier in this article.

The so-called bullet bond from 2009 becomes mature in november 20-19, and Mr. McTaggart said the country will have to borrow another $130 million to pay off half of the bond.

The bullet bond skews some of the financials for the 2019 year, putting Cayman out of compliance with the PMFL’s debt service ratio requirements for that financial year. Mr. McTaggart said in the future all borrowing will be structured differently to reduce interest and maximise cash flow.

