Guyanese Association slap Dominoes, chat current affairs

Playing dominoes while chatting social commentary is a well known hobby in Cayman and members of the Guyanese community participated in this tradition as they met up at the Airport Park for the Summer Fest Domino Slam on Sunday (27 Aug).

The event which was organised by the Guyana Cayman Association saw domino aficionados come out to slap a few double sixes while discussing the state of current affairs in the country.

Stephen Atherly a main organiser of the domino tournament said these types of events can take idle time away from youngsters in the community.

“If we can come together and help to reach out to the community and help to get some younger fellows involved in this kind of thing it would be nice,” Mr. Atherly explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was there to take in the action from the slamming on the table to discussion on Cayman’s current state of affairs.

