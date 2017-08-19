H.S.A Prepares young Caymanians for medical field

The Health Services Authority (H.S.A) opened its doors to 65 university and high school students for a paid internship programme which began July.

The annual programme is nearing it’s end and checked in with two healthcare professional hopefuls on the programme’s impact on their lives.

Caymanian Luckshi Maheswaran has just completed her Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical science and her dream is to change the scope of medical research.

“There is not much scope for research in the Caribbean and here in Cayman it would be nice if you could start something on cancer based research or even neuro-degenerative disease based research,” Ms. Maheswaran explained.

The 23 year old budding medical doctor is one of 65 interns who are part of the H.S.A’s annual work study programme which has been going for over forty years.

Ms. Maheswaran interned at the lab and she’s already picked a disease she wants to research.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has the story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

