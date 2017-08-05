C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Hair cut for a cause

August 4, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One man who grew his hair for three years took the big plunge cutting it all off for charity over the weekend.
And that hair is going to be made into a wig for cancer patients.

Trent Christie donated his hair to Locks of Love, an organization that makes wigs for those who lose their hair to chemotherapy.

Mr. Christie said he set a goal of raising $1,000 for another charity, Big Brothers and Big Sisters and doubled it by raising $2,400.
Mr. Christie wants the up and coming generation to start giving back.

“I think its time for the younger Caymanians to start doing the same thing, you know what I mean, there is no reason to wait, if you can try and do something , like just what I did was a very little thing and it got a lot bigger, you’ll surprise yourself on how much you’ll help other people,” said Hair donor, Trent Christie.

For more information about Locks of Love and Big Brothers Big Sisters, www.bbbs.ky, http://www.locksoflove.org/

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: