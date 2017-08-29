Harvey’s impact on Houston

The storm that passed by the Cayman Islands last week causes historic flooding in the Texas Gulf Coast. Harvey was a category 4 hurricane when it made landfall, it’s now a tropical storm and described as the worst to hit the US in decades.

The storm has left a path of destruction in its wake, with a number of communities in Texas still battling flood waters.

Many are still reeling from the brute force of the category 3 storm. Among those is Saige Bancroft a Caymanian who resides in Texas, who says the current chaos is unlike anything he has ever seen.

Over the phone Mr. Bancroft said, “The water was, I would say to my chest. It was crazy I’ve never seen so much water in my life, it’s a mini lake.”

When asked to describe some of his feelings about the storm he said, “I am lost for words. I think this is worse than any other hurricane, tropical storm that has ever encountered Houston.”

People are reportedly stranded on the roofs of their homes due to the severe flooding. Emergency crews and officers are out helping those who have been hit worse by Harvey. Taking them to shelters and assisting those stuck or injured.

We understand several other Caymanians or people with Cayman Island ties currently in the area are doing okay.

The storm also caused some issues for airlines over the weekend. United Airlines flights between Grand Cayman and Houston were cancelled Saturday and Sunday. Both Houston aerodromes will remain closed until midnight.

“It’s pretty bad, it’s gonna be pretty bad for the next couple weeks but we’ll get through it. We’re a big state, we’re gonna help each other, we’re gonna beat this. This is not gonna bring us down.” says Mr. Bancroft.

Despite what the people of Houston are currently facing it seems the storm has brought out the best in people causing them to work together to face mother nature.

