Healthcare reform, expat workers pension exodus motions fail in LA

August 25, 2017
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller’s healthcare reform motion and Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo’s expatriate workers pension exodus motion were among the Private Members’ Motions that failed Thursday (24 August) in the Legislative Assembly.

Click here for more information on the motions.

Mr. Miller’s motion proposed the creation of a committee aimed at improving the quality of healthcare in the Cayman Islands while reducing cost.

Government did not support the motion.

“I am satisfied, Mr. Speaker, after only three months in office we are heading in the right direction,” Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said. “I undertake to make the necessary changes to ensure that persons of the Cayman Islands get the quality and affordable healthcare that is necessary.”

Mr. Suckoo’s motion aimed to mandate any position vacancies created by the anticipated “pension exodus” be advertised with the National Workforce Development Agency.

It was voted down 10-6 with two members abstaining.

“Much of the things that are referred to in this motion — which has a very detailed plan proposed by the member from Newlands — are things that are already requirements with respect to work permit applications by the board,” Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said.  “There is no need for the Government to issue policies and directives. The law is quite clear. The regulations are quite clear.”

Mr. Miller’s other motion aimed to make changes to the duty regulations for Caymanians, allowing citizens to import more goods from overseas. Two of the aspects of the motion failed — one increasing the amount of cigarettes and spirits Caymanians can import and another raising the limit to $700 the amount of goods Caymanians can import before being charged duty. A third, however, allowing Caymanians to import spear guns and parts licensed by the National Conservation Council, passed.

A pair of motions from George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan and three motions from Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders were withdrawn.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

