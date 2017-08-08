HMCI gives details on text message emergency response exercise that went “poorly”

A lack of communication is one thing George Town residents voiced concern about at a community meeting last week to discuss the fuel tank fire two weeks ago at the Jackson Point Terminal.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands leaders tell Cayman 27 while they tested a method to send text messages to residents in case of an emergency back in March, they didn’t deploy that tactic when the fire broke out because the test went poorly.

It was called Exercise Caribe Wave 17.

The plan was for a text message to be sent to every cell phone used in Cayman.

In its report, HMCI says it did not receive any information on the number of cell phones that the warning was sent to.

It did get more than 1,300 people responding to a post-exercise survey.

The text message was to be sent at 9:10 a.m.

Seven-hundred and ninety seven Flow users responded, with the earliest saying they received the message at 8:58 a.m. and the latest receiving the message at 10:57 p.m., more than 12 hours after the message was to be sent.

Three-hundred and sixty Digicel users responded, saying they got the message between 9:08 a.m. and 11:17 p.m., more than 13-hours after it was to be sent.

Of those who took the survey, an overwhelming majority said it’s important to have a national emergency notification system to alert the public in case of emergencies.

But HMCI was not pleased with how this cell phone text test went. So for the time being, there’s still no proper system to place to let residents know if there’s an emergency.

